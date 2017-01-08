Not One? Yes, Not Even One!

The Rules are Simple

If any objections to the Electoral College vote are made, they must be submitted in writing and be signed by at least one member of the House and one Senator.

The outrage was loud. according to the left, Trump is the end of the world as we know it. Yet, democrat senators refused to object in writing. why?

Watch the short version here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6vWIaVKpfSQ

Watch the whole video here: https://www.c-span.org/video/?421237-1/joint-session-congress-certifies-donald-trump-next-us-president

recount? never had a chance in hell but the left tried it anyway

faithless electors? never had a chance in hell but the left tried it anyway.

2 signatures had a chance in hell, (at least in creating an actual delay)

Riddle Me This: Why could the left not get a senator's signature? (NOT EVEN ONE)

Is there some kind of break/disconnect between house and senate democrats?

What's the scoop? Has Russia hacked the democrat mind again?

Want a hint?

*Watch their lips - but pay attention to their feet*

Translation/

when they say do the un-doable? and they refuse to do the doable?

"They are playing for another team. ( and full of schit )

and yes, the show goes on :)