I hope you all have a Merry Christmas.

Yes, I said that. Are you offended?

2016 The year the speech police got fired.

If you'r hurt by words? It is time to grow up.

The PC culture is no longer PC.

we are a center right country.

If I say Merry Christmas, my intent is not to offend.

but, If you are offended, that is your problem. not mine.

Let me be the first to wish you a Merry Christmas or I will kill you... haha :)

(that is humor folks.. not a death threat //:?)