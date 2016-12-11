Conservative political beliefs not linked to psychotic traits as study claimed - Retraction Watch at Retraction Watch

As one of the notices specifies, now it appears that liberal political beliefs are linked with psychoticism. That paper also swapped ideologies when reporting on people higher in neuroticism and social desirability (falsely claiming that you have socially desirable qualities); the original paper said those traits are linked with liberal beliefs, but they are more common among people with conservative values.
