Newsvine

Merry-Christmas

About Socially Liberal and Fiscally Conservative ( Bi-Political ) Articles: 5 Seeds: 2 Comments: 11354 Since: Sep 2010

Conservative political beliefs not linked to psychotic traits as study claimed - Retraction Watch at Retraction Watch

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Merry-Christmas View Original Article: retractionwatch.com
Seeded on Sun Dec 11, 2016 7:42 AM
Discuss:

As one of the notices specifies, now it appears that liberal political beliefs are linked with psychoticism. That paper also swapped ideologies when reporting on people higher in neuroticism and social desirability (falsely claiming that you have socially desirable qualities); the original paper said those traits are linked with liberal beliefs, but they are more common among people with conservative values.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor