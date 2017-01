The 4 stages of melt-down are as follows.

shock and crying denial and blame fantasy based solutions deep dark depression

(Warning: apoplectic seizures and rage can be expected during any stage)

Alert, we are now beginning stage 4

some are expected to cling to stage 3 (fantasy based solutions)

while others will begin their descent into stage 4 immediately.

Complete Stage 4 Melt-down (Deep Dark Depression) is expected to hit nationwide on Friday, Jan 20, 2017