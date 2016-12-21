Hillary Shatters Glass Ceiling For Women Across The Land

Yes folks, Hillary has just shattered the glass ceiling for women across the country.
She now holds the world's record for the most faithless electors in any U.S. general election.
What an accomplishment.
No one believed it was possible.
Yes folks, Hillary has just shattered the glass ceiling for women across the country.
She now holds the world's record for the most faithless electors in any U.S. general election.
What an accomplishment.
No one believed it was possible.
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment