Merry-Christmas

Hillary Shatters Glass Ceiling For Women Across The Land

By Merry-Christmas
Wed Dec 21, 2016 10:07 AM
Yes folks, Hillary has just shattered the glass ceiling for women across the country.

She now holds the world's record for the most faithless electors in any U.S. general election.

What an accomplishment.

No one believed it was possible.

 

 

